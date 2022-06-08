Nick Cannon is expecting more children this year: ‘I broke the celibacy’

Nick Cannon confirmed Tuesday that he plans to welcome more children this year after breaking his vow to abstain from sex.

On the latest episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the actor and TV host coyly addressed rumors that he has “three babies on the way.”

“Let’s just put it this way,” he said, “the stork is on the way.”

If the speculation holds true, Cannon’s newest bundles of joy could put the “Wild ‘N Out” star‘s kid count in the double digits. He already shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

Last June, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. And on a January episode of his daytime talk show, Cannon announced that he is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

In December, Cannon opened up about losing Zen at 5 months old to brain cancer. After the death of his youngest child, Cannon told Yee, he spiraled into a state of depression and failed to meet his self-imposed goal of staying celibate through the end of the year.

“I didn’t even make it [to January],” Cannon admitted. “I was supposed to make it to the top of the year, but then obviously I started going through some stuff ... I got depressed with the loss of my son ...”

By late December, around Christmastime, Cannon “started f— like crazy,” he said, after successfully abstaining from sex for “probably a month and a half strong.”

“Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘Just give him a little vagina. That’s gonna cure it all,’” Cannon said. “I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

Now the entertainer is preparing for his family to grow, joking, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year...” Cannon’s children range in age from about a year to 11 years old.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon said of his parenting style in a recent interview with Men’s Health.

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up. ... I’m involved in everything.”