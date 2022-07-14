Ivana Trump loved to play herself in Hollywood: ‘Don’t get mad. Get everything!’

Ivana Trump might be best known as the first wife of former President Trump, but the onetime model and businesswoman had her own share of connections to Hollywood.

Trump, who died at age 73 in New York City on Thursday, appeared in several decades’ worth of TV and film projects — mostly as herself, but once as a character.

According to IMDb, the Czechoslovakia-born Trump’s first acting credit was in 1970 as “girl” for a single episode of the children’s television series “Pan Tau.”

After marrying Trump in 1977 — and becoming a power couple that dominated New York’s nightlife scene — Ivana appeared in significantly more projects. Always with her blond hair coiffed in an up-do, the media personality appeared in “WrestleMania IV,” “This Old House,” “Woga” and other programs throughout the ‘80s.

She scored more television opportunities the following decade, including numerous appearances on late-night TV, often in the context of her relationship with Trump.

However, her most notable credit was for Hugh Wilson’s feminist classic “The First Wives Club” in 1996. After divorcing Trump in 1992, Ivana turned up in the beloved film with her own experience as a first wife.

“The First Wives Club” followed three women — portrayed by Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton — who navigate their messy divorces while trying to get back at the husbands who wronged them.

Trump made her cameo at the end of the movie, visiting the eponymous club established by the main characters.

“Ladies, you have to be strong and independent,” she told the trio. “And remember, don’t get mad. Get everything!”

That same year, Trump earned her sole writing credit for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s television movie adaptation of her 1992 book, “For Love Alone.”

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Trump was a regular guest on talk shows, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The View.” IMDb.com also credits Trump as an advisor for a 2008 episode of “The Apprentice,” the reality show hosted by her ex-husband.

In 2010, Trump made her “Big Brother” debut as a house guest in the seventh season of the U.K.'s “Celebrity Big Brother.” She was evicted on Day 25 of the reality-TV competition.

During her ex’s presidential term (2016-20), Trump appeared on “Good Morning America,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Fox and Friends” to promote her 2017 memoir, “Raising Trump.”

Donald Trump announced his ex-wife’s death on social media Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The family did not say when she died or give a cause of death. However, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation told the New York Times that New York City police were investigating whether Trump had fallen down the stairs at her townhouse. One of them said the death appeared to be accidental.

She is survived by her ex-husband and their children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.