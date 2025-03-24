Trump called Tiger Woods a ‘true legend.’ Now golfer is dating Vanessa Trump, president’s ex-daughter-in-law

Tiger Woods, left, posted on social media that he’s in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Trump.

“Love is in the air” for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump.

The 15-time major golf tournament champion took to social media Sunday to make that declaration in a post that also included two photos of himself and President Trump’s former daughter-in-law looking very cozy together.

The post follows weeks of speculation about a relationship between Woods, 49, and Vanessa Trump, 47, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005-2018 and shares five children with the president’s oldest son.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote on the post, which appeared on Instagram and X. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

One photo shows the couple posing and smiling for the camera with their arms around each other. The other shows them on a hammock, with Woods lying on his back and Trump with her head resting on his chest and her arm draped around him.

Vanessa Trump posted the first photo on her Instagram Stories and tagged Woods.

Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s oldest daughter and Vanessa Trump’s former sister-in-law, commented on Woods’ post, “So happy for you both,” along with two smiling faces with heart emojis.

Kai Trump — Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.’s 17-year-old-daughter — goes to the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., which is also attended by Woods’ two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16. Kai Trump and Charlie Woods both play golf for Benjamin, with Kai having committed to play for the University of Miami starting in 2026.

Tiger Woods was seen with Vanessa and Kai Trump at Torrey Pines in San Diego last month on the final day of the Genesis Invitational, an event Woods hosted but did not participate in following the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, last month.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating “since just before Thanksgiving.”

In 2019, Woods was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the first Trump administration. At the ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump called Woods a “true legend.” Woods and the president are said to have played golf together a number of times, including in February at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

On March 11, Woods announced he was recovering from surgery on his ruptured left Achilles tendon. He hasn’t competed on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the British Open in July, although he had played in several TGL (his indoor golf league) events this year.