7 best bets for your L.A. weekend: ‘Valkyries’ at the Bowl, a hip-hop musical and more

A slideshow features conductor Gustavo Dudamel, a quartet of rappers and a pair of ballet dancers.
Gustavo Dudamel conducting Wagner, the musical “Freestyle Love Supreme” and Pacific Northwest Ballet make our list of culture picks this weekend.
(Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times; Joan Marcus; Angela Sterling)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
An acclaimed dance company, an operatic masterwork and a hip-hop musical make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’
They’re making it up as they go along as this mash-up of hip-hop, theater and improv comedy co-created by “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives in SoCal as part of a national tour. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 7. $30 and up. pasadenaplayhouse.org

‘The Valkyries’
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join forces with director Yuval Sharon, and a cohort of singers for a staging of Act 3 of “Die Walküre,” Richard Wagner’s rousing 1870 opera inspired by Norse mythology. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sunday. $14-$167. hollywoodbowl.com

Pacific Northwest Ballet
The contemporary dance company, backed by a live orchestra, performs works by resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, Twyla Tharp and Crystal Pite as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $34 and up. musiccenter.org

‘Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.’
It’s your last weekend to catch this “smashing” retrospective of works by the multimedia artist known for her visually striking, politically-pointed graphics. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Ends Sunday. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; L.A. County youth (17 and younger) and one guest, free; free after 3 p.m. weekdays for L.A. County residents with valid ID. lacma.org

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival
The 40th anniversary edition of this annual showcase includes in-person and virtual screenings of new features, documentaries, shorts and classic films plus workshops, panel discussions and more. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; other area venues. Various showtimes, Thursday through July 24. $8-$175. outfestla.org

‘The Winter’s Tale’
Ophelia’s Jump Productions stages the Bard’s decades-spanning romantic fable in the return of the company’s Midsummer Shakespeare Festival. Pomona College, Sontag Greek Theatre, 333 N. College Way, Claremont. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; also July 21-24. $20, $30. opheliasjump.org

Summer of Beethoven Chamber Music Festival
LA Phil concertmaster Martin Chalifour and other notable local artists take part in this weekend-long celebration of the composer’s chamber music co-presented by the New Hollywood String Quartet and the Da Camera Society. Doheny Mansion, Mount Saint Mary’s University, 10 Chester Place, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $40 and up. summerofbeethoven.com

