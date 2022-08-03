Chrissy Teigen announces she is pregnant, nearly two years after her pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are once again expecting a child, the 36-year-old model and entrepreneur announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Teigen showed off her baby bump in the post and discussed undergoing in vitro fertilization.
"[T]he last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”
Chrissy Teigen pens moving essay on pregnancy loss: ‘I needed to say something’
“I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out,” Chrissy Teigen wrote after losing a child with John Legend.
That blur of emotions is likely a reference to Teigen enduring a pregnancy loss in September 2020.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote back then. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”
Wednesday’s post highlighted Teigen’s fears about her current pregnancy after her previous traumatic experience.
Column: Chrissy Teigen’s photos aren’t shocking. Breaking the silence around pregnancy loss is
We don’t like to talk about the perils of pregnancy or the visceral power of grief, which is why Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share photos taken just after her recent miscarriage was so brave and important.
“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”
She continued in her latest post. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
Legend also celebrated the news on his Instagram, sharing the same photo Teigen posted, and simply captioned it with a series of red hearts.
The new bundle of joy will be the latest addition to Teigen and Legend’s family, joining daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.