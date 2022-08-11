Getty to return illegally excavated Orpheus sculptures, some of museum’s greatest antiquities, to Italy

The J. Paul Getty Museum is returning its Orpheus group of sculptures — a culturally significant group of nearly life-size terracotta figures known as “Orpheus and the Sirens”, some of the museum’s greatest antiquities — back to Italy. The objects, which have been determined to have been illegally excavated and exported, will be sent to Rome in September. The institution is coordinating with Italy’s Ministry of Culture to send four other objects back as well at a future date.

“Thanks to information provided by Matthew Bogdanos and the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicating the illegal excavation of Orpheus and the Sirens,” Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said in a statement, “we determined that these objects should be returned.”

“Orpheus and the Sirens” is extremely fragile, and the museum is working on “specially tailored equipment and procedures” regarding its transfer.

“We value our strong and fruitful relationship with the Italian Ministry of Culture and with our many archaeological, conservation, curatorial, and other scholarly colleagues throughout Italy, with whom we share a mission to advance the preservation of ancient cultural heritage,” Potts said.