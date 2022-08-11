Advertisement
Getty to return illegally excavated Orpheus sculptures, some of museum’s greatest antiquities, to Italy

A sculpture of a seated figure flanked by two sculptures of standing figures
“Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens,” Greek, 350–300 B.C.; terracotta with ploychromy
(J. Paul Getty Museum)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
The J. Paul Getty Museum is returning its Orpheus group of sculptures — a culturally significant group of nearly life-size terracotta figures known as “Orpheus and the Sirens”, some of the museum’s greatest antiquities — back to Italy. The objects, which have been determined to have been illegally excavated and exported, will be sent to Rome in September. The institution is coordinating with Italy’s Ministry of Culture to send four other objects back as well at a future date.

“Thanks to information provided by Matthew Bogdanos and the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicating the illegal excavation of Orpheus and the Sirens,” Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said in a statement, “we determined that these objects should be returned.”

“Orpheus and the Sirens” is extremely fragile, and the museum is working on “specially tailored equipment and procedures” regarding its transfer.

“We value our strong and fruitful relationship with the Italian Ministry of Culture and with our many archaeological, conservation, curatorial, and other scholarly colleagues throughout Italy, with whom we share a mission to advance the preservation of ancient cultural heritage,” Potts said.

Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

