Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

What’s in a crudité platter? Don’t ask an ‘exhausted’ Dr. Oz on the campaign trail

A man in a dark suit and pink shirt
Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz, attends the premiere of the final season of HBO’s “Veep” in 2019 in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated PRess)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Asparagus, broccoli, and pre-made guacamole and salsa. Those are the staples for a crudité or veggie platter if you’re Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Earlier this week, John Fetterman, the Democrat who’s running against Oz for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, poked fun of one of the TV personality’s campaign videos.

In the clip, which was first posted in April but recently went viral, Oz walked around a grocery store and said he was picking up ingredients for his wife. He used the trip to complain about inflation and rising prices — and to blame President Biden.

Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent primary election at the Montour County administration center in Danville, Pa., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Politics

Mehmet Oz calls himself ‘presumptive’ GOP Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, even though a recount is on

Mehmet Oz made the claim in a campaign video in which he thanked supporters and looked ahead to the general election.

“Guys, that’s $20 for crudité and this doesn’t include the tequila,” Oz said in the video after ticking off a list of prices for various items. “It’s outrageous, and we have Joe Biden to thank for this.”

On Tuesday, Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, resurfaced the video as an opportunity to call out his Republican opponent, a longtime New Jersey resident.

“In PA we call this a... veggie tray,” Fetterman wrote on Twitter, while holding up a platter of veggies and dip sans salsa, guac and asparagus.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Dr. Mehmet Oz (R), Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Company Town

Here’s what happens to Dr. Oz’s talk show now that he’s running for Senate

“Dr. Oz” has been removed from air in two major markets, thanks to FCC rules that have affected Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films and “The Love Boat.”

Advertisement

Fetterman’s Twitter followers lampooned Oz’s video — from his veggie selection to his mistaking the name of the grocery store. Other social media users dismissed Oz’s campaign clip as “fake and disingenuous.”

The “Dr. Oz” star fired back at the criticism Wednesday, speaking with Newsmax’s National Report about the crudité crisis.

“I was exhausted,” he said. “When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day — I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well — I don’t think it’s a measure of someone’s ability to lead the commonwealth.”

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits with people attending a Democratic Party event for candidates to meet and collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election, at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa. The Leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat are scheduled Thursday, April 21, 2022 to meet for their first live-televised prime-time debate in a race that is perhaps the party's best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided chamber. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Opinion

Op-Ed: Democrats don’t need ‘messaging,’ just more candidates who act like John Fetterman

No photoshop or autotune mars Democrat John Fetterman’s doghair-festooned jacket, raggedy goatee or guttural voice.

Meanwhile, Fetterman thrived on Oz’s slip-up: He created and sold more than 5,000 “Let Them Eat Crudité" stickers to raise funds for his campaign.

It’s not the first time Fetterman has taken shots at his opponent through meme material. In July, he enlisted “Jersey Shore” star Snooki to try to bring Oz back to the Garden State.

“Jersey will not forget you, just want to let you know. I will not forget you,” she said in the video. “Don’t worry, because you’ll be back home in Jersey soon.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement