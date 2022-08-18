Advertisement
Actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are divorcing after 8 years

A bearded man in a tuxedo stands next to a woman wearing a pink and orange gown on a blue carpet.
Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel have filed for divorce.
(Dan Steinberg / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s romance, which first began on the set of AMC’s “Mad Men,” has come to an end.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Kartheiser filed for divorce from Bledel on Aug. 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. A representative for Kartheiser did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment, while a legal representative for Bledel declined to comment.

Kartheiser and Bledel met on the set of the Emmy-winning “Mad Men.” Kartheiser’s ad executive, Pete Campbell, engaged in an affair with Bledel’s Beth Dawes. They began dating after production in early 2012 and made their relationship red-carpet official later that year.

“We were completely professional,” Kartheiser previously told E! News. “We never saw each other out. We never — it was nothing, it was just work.”

In March 2013, the actors got engaged. They married in June 2014 in a quiet ceremony. In the fall of 2015, the couple welcomed a son. The marriage marked the first for both actors.

Bledel, best known for her role as Rory Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls,” won her first Emmy in 2017 for her portrayal of Ofglen in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Kartheiser received six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations — including two wins — for his performance in the ensemble of “Mad Men.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

