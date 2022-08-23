Anne Heche’s body cremated, ashes to be laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche will be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery among some of the brightest stars of film’s golden age.

The remains of the “Men in Trees” and “Another World” actor, whose body was cremated on Thursday, will be buried at the famed Los Angeles site, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. Details for her burial have not yet been disclosed.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, formerly known as Hollywood Memorial Park, is the final resting place of many old Hollywood stars, including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies, Cecil B. DeMille, as well as beloved Times food critic Jonathan Gold.

In addition to being a full-service cemetery and funeral home, the vaunted community venue also hosts live music events and movie screenings on the Fairbanks Lawn — named after late film icon Douglas Fairbanks, who is also buried there.

In March, the 52-acre property on Santa Monica Boulevard officially became a historic-cultural monument in Los Angeles after a unanimous vote by the L.A. City Council. The designation reflects the 123-year-old cemetery’s architectural, cultural and historic significance, officials said. Though the cemetery was included in the National Register of Historic Places on its 100th anniversary in 1999, Hollywood Forever had yet to be added to the city’s own list of more than 1,200 monuments.

On Wednesday, the L.A. County coroner ruled Heche’s death an accident days after she died at 53 and nearly two weeks after her fiery car crash in Mar Vista.

Heche died from smoke “inhalation and thermal injuries,” the coroner’s office said. She also suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” — an injury commonly caused when the chest hits the steering wheel during a car crash.

The actor was hospitalized Aug. 5 with severe burns after crashing her Mini Cooper into a house, which caused the home to catch fire, and she remained on life support for a time for organ donation.

Times staff writers Hayley Smith and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.