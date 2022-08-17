Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

L.A. County coroner reveals Anne Heche’s cause of death

A blond woman in an off-the-shoulder dress smiles
“Another World” actor Anne Heche died last Friday, a week after her car crash in Mar Vista.
(Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner‘s office ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident, days after the “Another World” actor’s death and nearly two weeks after her fiery and fatal car crash in Mar Vista.

Heche died from smoke “inhalation and thermal injuries,” the coroner’s office said. She also suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as a result of her car crash.

Heche was hospitalized Aug. 5 with severe burns after crashing her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. The accident caused the home to catch fire.

Heche, who was 53, sustained a serious brain injury due to a lack of oxygen to the brain. She was declared brain dead Thursday and legally dead Friday.

Los Angeles police officials confirmed to The Times that Heche was under the influence of narcotics — cocaine — when she crashed her car in Mar Vista. However, the LAPD dismissed the DUI investigation against the actor following her death.

“Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case,” Officer Norma Eisenman said in a statement. “When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

