Even Tommy Lee seems a little surprised that he posted that nude photo on social media

Tommy Lee is somewhat of an expert on explaining his NSFW exploits.

This time, the Mötley Crüe rocker revealed why he posted a very explicit, full-frontal nude photo on Instagram earlier this month, which sparked a debate about double standards.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf— bender,” he told attendees at the band’s concert in San Antonio on Sunday. “I got f— sideways as f— and got naked and posted pictures of my d— .”

On Aug. 11, Lee, 59, posted a nude photo on Instagram and Facebook, which he captioned with “Ooooopppsss.” The photo, which has since been removed but is still easily found on Twitter, launched a broader conversation about censorship on social media.

According to Newsweek, Lee’s graphic photo was up for about four hours, whereas other photos that violate guidelines are relatively quick to be removed.

At Sunday night’s show, according to footage Lee posted on Twitter, he promoted “equal opportunity” by encouraging males in the audience to “pull your f— junk out.”

A fan in the crowd was ready to do so before his wife objected.

“The wife says no? Divorce,” Lee joked.

Lee isn’t new to sex-related scandals. In the 1990s he and ex-wife Pamela Anderson made headlines with their infamous sex tape, which inspired Hulu’s recent “Pam & Tommy” series.