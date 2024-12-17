Advertisement
Music

Justin Timberlake tries to dance, dance, dance off a below-the-belt wardrobe malfunction

Justin Timberlake in a black jacket and red tinted sunglasses at the 2023 premiere of "Trolls Band Together" in L.A.
Justin Timberlake suffered an awkward wardrobe mishap during the Nashville stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

Justin Timberlake’s world tour has yielded a moment that fans are unlikely to forget tomorrow.

It all went down at the “SexyBack” singer’s Thursday concert in Nashville, while he was performing his set closer, “Mirrors,” PageSix reported. During that number, fans’ attention drifted as Timberlake went from swaying with the popular tune to adjusting his shirt, according to footage that has since gone viral on TikTok.

Justin Timberlake speaks to the press after a court hearing, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Music

Justin Timberlake speaks out after pleading guilty to lesser charge in his DWI case

Justin Timberlake was humble and focused outside court Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in his Sag Harbor DWI case.

The culprit for the ‘NSync alum’s awkward fidgeting, it seems, was a stage harness that was too tight in an inappropriate — and all too visible — place.

Advertisement

A representative for Timberlake did not reply immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

“The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals?” one user commented on the viral TikTok.

Others took jabs with punchlines that drew from Timberlake’s previous turns in the pop culture spotlight, including the 2004 incident where the term “wardrobe malfunction” was born.

(Los Angeles, CA - February 23rd, 2024) - Today, multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake releases his new track "Drown" via RCA Records - click HERE to listen. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Henry Walter, Amy Allen, Kenyon Dixon and produced by Louis Bell, Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd).

Music

Justin Timberlake is a man out of time on ‘Everything I Thought It Was’

On his first solo album since 2018, the former boy-band star seems blithely unaware of the critique that’s coalesced around him in recent years.

During that year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast when he ripped off a portion of her costume during their duet of “Rock Your Body.” The pair has since “moved on” from what was then a highly scandalous (and even litigated) incident.

Advertisement

Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues into 2025 with a finale currently slated for July 2025 at Lollapalooza, per the artist’s website. The remaining stops include a trio of California shows in January.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement