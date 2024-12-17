Justin Timberlake tries to dance, dance, dance off a below-the-belt wardrobe malfunction

Justin Timberlake suffered an awkward wardrobe mishap during the Nashville stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin Timberlake’s world tour has yielded a moment that fans are unlikely to forget tomorrow.

It all went down at the “SexyBack” singer’s Thursday concert in Nashville, while he was performing his set closer, “Mirrors,” PageSix reported. During that number, fans’ attention drifted as Timberlake went from swaying with the popular tune to adjusting his shirt, according to footage that has since gone viral on TikTok.

The culprit for the ‘NSync alum’s awkward fidgeting, it seems, was a stage harness that was too tight in an inappropriate — and all too visible — place.

A representative for Timberlake did not reply immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

“The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals?” one user commented on the viral TikTok.

Others took jabs with punchlines that drew from Timberlake’s previous turns in the pop culture spotlight, including the 2004 incident where the term “wardrobe malfunction” was born.

During that year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast when he ripped off a portion of her costume during their duet of “Rock Your Body.” The pair has since “moved on” from what was then a highly scandalous (and even litigated) incident.

Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues into 2025 with a finale currently slated for July 2025 at Lollapalooza, per the artist’s website. The remaining stops include a trio of California shows in January.