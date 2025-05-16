Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks. Is divorce next?
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks.
The Mötley Crüe drummer, 62, and the internet personality-slash-comedian, 38, met in 2017, got engaged in 2018 and were married on Valentine’s Day in 2019. It’s the fourth marriage for Lee, who was famously married to and shares two sons with actor and model Pamela Anderson.
Lee’s alleged alcohol use may be at the heart of the separation, according to TMZ, which reported the separation Thursday. Divorce is possible, the site said.
A representative for Lee did not respond immediately Friday to The Times’ request for confirmation and comment.
Furlan’s Instagram stories from Thursday were an interesting mix: an old video of the late Robin Williams making a grieving gorilla smile, overlaid with comments including “Sometimes the most broken souls are the most beautiful and caring”; a video of light shining out of darkness with the comment “What is done in darkness always comes to light...”; a card saying she was “so grateful” for a couple of her strong women friends.
Reached Thursday by TMZ, Furlan had no comment.
Lee has been to rehab multiple times over the years with stretches of sobriety in between. “I don’t know if it’s a forever thing,” he told Yahoo news five years ago when discussing his sobriety. “But for now, I’m not drinking vodka today.”
However, he said after posting a nude photo of himself online in 2023 that he had been drunk when he did it. “A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a mother— bender,” Lee told the audience at a concert in San Antonio. “I got f— sideways as f— and got naked and posted pictures of my d— .”
Also in 2023, he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in a 2003 helicopter ride to L.A. from San Diego.
In 1998, he was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading no contest to felony spousal abuse against Anderson. The prison sentence was suspended and he was placed instead on three years’ probation that included 180 days in jail.
