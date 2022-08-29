Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Never bow to the mob’: Sydney Sweeney’s party drama attracts conservative support

A blonde woman wearing a blunging black gown poses for pictures at a red carpet event
Sydney Sweeney has earned the support of Tomi Lahren and other conservative figures amid criticism over a social media post.
( Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
The stars of “Euphoria” have been going through it recently.

Days after Barbie Ferreira announced her exit from the hit HBO show, co-star Sydney Sweeney is at the center of controversy after she posted photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party. On Saturday, the “White Lotus” actor shared videos and photos from the hoedown-themed celebration.

“no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captioned her Instagram post.

Barbie Ferreira arrives at the "Euphoria" Los Angeles FYC event, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Academy Museum. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Television

After taking a backseat in Season 2, Barbie Ferreira is now leaving ‘Euphoria’

Barbie Ferreira has bid a “very teary eyed goodbye” to “Euphoria” and her character, Kat Hernandez, after two seasons of the hit HBO series.

While Sweeney was captured riding a mechanical bull and dancing in a barn with her loved ones in some photos, eagle-eyed fans honed in on the final picture in her compilation. In that pic, Sweeney posed alongside a man wearing a shirt with the Blue Lives Matter logo — an American flag with a blue line, which is associated with supporting police and law enforcement.

Other sleuthing fans who visited the Instagram account for Sweeney’s brother, Trent, noticed that partygoers wore hats resembling former President Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” caps.

“The hats say ‘Make Sixty Great Again’ btw,” Trent Sweeney wrote in his caption, which has been edited.

On the actor’s original post, fans called out Sweeney for her family members’ attire and questioned her political beliefs.

“QUEEN NOT THE BLUE LIVES MATTER SHIRT,” one user replied.

“Hmm where were you on Jan 6th,” another commented, referring to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After the social media outcry, Sweeney addressed the “wild” criticism on Twitter.

“An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote Saturday. “Please stop making assumptions.”

Skepticism from fans persisted, but the actor found some support from conservative figures, including pundit Tomi Lahren.

“Never bow or apologize to the mob,” Lahren tweeted after Sweeney’s Twitter statement.

In another tweet, Lahren further defended Sweeney’s pictures.

“OMG sydney_sweeney had the audacity to hve a birthday party for her mom and her family had the audacity to appear like they maybe might be conservatives and/or support law enforcement?! Oh the horror! GTFOH, vultures,” she wrote.

Conservative media personality John Ziegler also weighed in on the controversy.

“In case you are wondering, what caused this insane Twitter reaction is that it is apparently POSSIBLE that some of her family members are Trump supporters,” he tweeted.

Conservative outlet Citizen Free Press, Newsmax columnist Christine Flowers, Rebel News journalist Katie Daviscourt and actor Nick Searcy have also expressed support for Sweeney.

New York, New York - July 15, 2022: Portraits of actor Sydney Sweeney who received two Emmy nominations. One for her work as an entitled Millennial in "White Lotus" and one for the teen drama "Euphoria." (CREDIT: Celeste Sloman / For The Times)

Awards

‘It wasn’t great for a very long time’: Sydney Sweeney on the perils of Hollywood

Now shooting Marvel’s Spider-Man universe action film, “Madame Web,” the young actor has shed her early struggles and self-doubts.

Sweeney, who is most known for her work as Cassie on “Euphoria,” is up for two Emmy Awards and is set to appear in the upcoming film “Madame Web.”

She recently spoke to The Times about how her acting career “wasn’t great for a very long time.”

“I had no connections. I did not come from money. And when you’re 16 and you don’t really like yourself, and you’re trying to figure out what the hell is going on in your body and your makeup and your hormones, and people are telling you that you’re not good enough — that weight is so heavy,” she said. “But I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

