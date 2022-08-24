After taking a backseat in Season 2, Barbie Ferreira is now leaving ‘Euphoria’
“Euphoria” will be one teen short when it returns for Season 3.
Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed the body-conscious Kat Hernandez, announced Wednesday that she will not return for the third season of “Euphoria.”
“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”
The actor’s post featured artwork of one of her character’s pivotal moments, drawn by co-star Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules. While Ferreira’s formal announcement comes months after the show’s chaotic Season 2 finale, fans of the HBO series weren’t exactly surprised.
Earlier this year, “Euphoria’s” sophomore season was the center of controversy. In February, the Daily Beast reported allegations of a toxic workplace — from long, late-night shoots to disorganized set days under creator and director Sam Levinson.
The Daily Beast also reported that there was tension between Ferreira and Levinson, leading the actor allegedly to walk off set. However, in March Ferreira dismissed the so-called drama as “untrue.”
Ferreira’s Kat quickly became a fan favorite, debuting in Season 1 as an unsure teenager who looked to seedy corners of the internet to take back control of her body and sex life. The first season also followed her romance with her classmate Ethan (Austin Noah Abrams).
“Euphoria” Season 2 seemed to have more of Kat in store, but plot points about her complicated self-acceptance journey and her dwindling relationship with Ethan were cut short, overshadowed by larger arcs.
HBO did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Ferreira’s exit.
“I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. love you Katherine Hernandez,” Ferreira concluded her Instagram Story.
Beyond “Euphoria,” Ferreira recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and had previous roles in television shows “Divorce” and “The Afterparty.” She also starred in the HBO Max film “Unpregnant.”
