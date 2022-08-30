‘Not me getting mistaken for Beyoncé’: Laverne Cox relishes U.S. open mixup

Laverne Cox was looking flawless at the U.S. Open on Monday. So flawless, in fact, that many people confused her for Beyoncé.

After showing her support for Serena Williams at the tennis tournament in New York City, the “Inventing Anna” actor basked in her Beyoncé moment on social media, where she shared several tweets making light of the mixup. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” multiple broadcasts of the Grand Slam event also misidentified Cox as the one and only Queen Bey.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” Cox wrote on Instagram. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

Much of the Beyoncé/Cox commentary centered on a Twitter thread from actor and producer Choni Francis, who thought he spotted the “Break My Soul” artist at the tennis match. But the footage he shared was actually of Cox rocking a low ponytail, hoop earrings, a black face-mask and black gloves while cheering for Williams from the stands.

Though the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion triumphed on opening night, author David Dennis Jr. joked that the “2nd biggest winner” was Cox, “who was mistaken for Beyonce ... Which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

“Absolutely,” Cox responded to Dennis’ tweet. “GO @serenawilliams.”

Coincidentally, the “Orange Is the New Black” alum had previously uploaded a video of herself getting ready for the U.S. Open to the tune of “Pure/Honey,” a song from Beyoncé's acclaimed seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” Other celebrities in attendance Monday evening included Hugh Jackman, Spike Lee, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Queen Latifah and Mike Tyson.

“Was Beyoncé at the US Open or not ? This Bey/Laverne Cox confusion is sending me,” tweeted @theellemac, to whom Cox replied, “Girl it was me. Lol.”

“Lol this is Alabama legend Laverne Cox but miss girl is giving Beyonce tonight,” tweeted @ashleemwoods.

After realizing his mistake, Francis explained that he “got [too] excited to see #Beyoncé and [thought] it was her.”

“My bad,” he tweeted. “I wasn’t trying to be funny I promise.”

See more reactions to the Cox/Beyoncé discourse below.

I’m weak at y’all thinking Laverne Cox was Beyoncè lmao I know Laverne is going to love that lmao — THIQUE (@auntieashh) August 30, 2022

Laverne Cox being mistaken for Beyoncé is giving me life 😆❤️ — Autistic Tennis Fan (@AutisticTennis) August 30, 2022

Not people mistaking Laverne Cox for Beyoncé at the tennis match. 😭 — Tanisha Thomas (@tanishajanae) August 30, 2022