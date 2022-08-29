Complete coverage: Serena Williams embarks on her final Grand Slam at U.S. Open
All eyes will be on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Monday when she faces 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The U.S. Open will begin Monday with all eyes on Serena Williams, who recently said she’s “evolving away from tennis” as she nears her 41st birthday.
Serena Williams wants to have another child, and decides that doing so while playing tennis at age 40 isn’t feasible. She’s choosing family.
Her guile and mental toughness cannot be overstated. She faced abuses and distractions but just got better and better. She slowed with age but kept winning.
Serena Williams lost her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis on Wednesday at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, says she is ready to retire from tennis to focus on having another child and her business interests.