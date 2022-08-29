Advertisement
Share
Sports

Complete coverage: Serena Williams embarks on her final Grand Slam at U.S. Open

Serena Williams returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka during the 2013 U.S. Open women's final in 2013.
Serena Williams returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka during the 2013 U.S. Open women’s final in 2013. The 2022 U.S. Open, which starts Monday will mark the final professional tournament of Williams’ illustrious career.
(David Goldman / Associated Press)
By Helene Elliott
Sports ColumnistFollow
Share

All eyes will be on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Monday when she faces 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Read more
Serena Williams, of the United States, hits a backhand to Emma Raducanu, of Britain.

Elliott: Serena Williams embarks on final Grand Slam with peerless legacy: ‘An icon of icons’

The U.S. Open will begin Monday with all eyes on Serena Williams, who recently said she’s “evolving away from tennis” as she nears her 41st birthday.

Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon on June 28.

Elliott: Serena Williams makes a conscious choice to give up tennis and focus on her family

Serena Williams wants to have another child, and decides that doing so while playing tennis at age 40 isn’t feasible. She’s choosing family.

United States Serena Williams plays a return to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Granderson: The mind of Serena Williams

Her guile and mental toughness cannot be overstated. She faced abuses and distractions but just got better and better. She slowed with age but kept winning.

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 10: Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Serena Williams loses first match since saying she’s prepared to retire

Serena Williams lost her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis on Wednesday at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Serena Williams of the US celebrates after winning a point against France's Harmony Tan

Serena Williams says she plans to retire from tennis

Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, says she is ready to retire from tennis to focus on having another child and her business interests.

Advertisement