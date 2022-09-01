Anne Heche’s son Homer requests control of estate after she died without a will

Anne Heche‘s son, Homer Laffoon, is seeking full authority over his mother’s estate after the actor died last month without a will.

Laffoon, 20, filed a petition Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court to be named administrator of Heche’s estate as well as the legal guardian of his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Heche Tupper. In court documents, the brothers are listed as the only two heirs of their mother’s estate.

The value of Heche’s estate is currently unknown, according to the filing.

Laffoon is the son of Heche and her ex-husband, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, 48. The actor and the real-estate broker were married from 2001 to 2009. Atlas Heche Tupper is the son of Heche and her ex-partner, James Tupper, 57. The actors dated from 2007 to 2018 after meeting on the set of the ABC series “Men in Trees.”

Homer Laffoon’s petition comes less than a month after Heche crashed her car into a Mar Vista home, which then caught fire. The actor died from injuries sustained in the accident. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the Emmy and Tony nominee was driving under the influence, while another member of law enforcement told The Los Angeles Times that an initial blood test revealed cocaine in her system.

After she was declared brain dead, Heche was kept on life support until a viable recipient was found for her organs, per the actor’s longstanding wishes. The “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Another World” star was removed from life support on Aug. 14.

Advertisement

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer Laffoon wrote last month in a statement. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Times editorial library director Cary Schneider contributed to this report.