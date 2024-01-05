Advertisement
Judge denies Cher’s request for conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman’s money

Elijah Blue Allman wears a tuxedo and is linking arms with his mother Cher, wearing a long black coat and white crop top
Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman is fighting his mother’s conservatorship attempt. In a court filing, he said: “I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time.”
(Ron Davis / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles judge has denied Cher’s request for a conservatorship to control the finances of her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled that the singer’s attorneys had not given Allman and his lawyers the necessary documents to give them sufficient time to make their case. Uzcategui scheduled another hearing for Jan. 29, according to the Associated Press.

The Grammy-winning artist filed the request last week out of concern for Allman, 47, alleging that he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to reports. She added that she was worried her son would spend his trust fund money on drugs that would put his “life at risk.”

Allman, the child of the “Believe” singer and famed rocker Gregg Allman, is currently entitled to regular financial distributions from a trust set up by his father, who died in 2017.

In court of Friday, Uzcategui said she was not persuaded by Cher’s argument.

Uzcategui cited Cher’s attorneys’ unwillingness to share material with Allman’s attorneys when contacted Thursday, AP reported. Cher’s lawyers said they had confidentiality concerns and shared the documents instead with Allman’s court-appointed lawyer.

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

