Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Anne Heche had cocaine in her system when she crashed her car into a Mar Vista home

A woman with short blond hair, green earrings and an off-the shoulder dress smiles
Anne Heche had cocaine in her blood at the time of her Mar Vista car accident, Los Angeles police confirmed.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Richard Winton
Alexandra Del Rosario
Share

Actor Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine during her fiery car crash in Mar Vista last week, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Times on Thursday.

Officer Annie Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said a blood test showed the presence of narcotics, but further testing is needed to rule out anything given to Heche at the hospital. Those initial findings could be invalidated if medications at the hospital turned out to be the narcotics.

The latest development comes days after a representative for the LAPD told The Times that detectives obtained a search warrant for the actor’s blood to see whether she was driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

On Monday, Heche’s spokeswoman said the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star was in “critical condition” and slipped into a coma.

A woman with short blond hair posing in a green dress against a purple background

California

Anne Heche in a coma with burns as LAPD investigates fiery crash

After suffering burns in a car crash, Anne Heche faces an investigation in connection with a possible DUI and hit-and-run.

Representatives for Heche did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.

Advertisement

On Friday, Heche landed in the hospital with severe burns after crashing her car into a home in L.A.'s Mar Vista neighborhood and causing it to catch on fire. Fifty-nine firefighters rushed to the scene and contained and extinguished the fire in 65 minutes.

A man takes a selfie of himself and a woman smiling and holding a red wig on a white styrofoam head.

Entertainment & Arts

Why did Anne Heche buy a ‘random’ red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?

A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.

Before the incident, the actor was captured on video crashing into the garage of a Mar Vista apartment building. She was also seen speeding on another street in the West Los Angeles neighborhood.

Right before the crash, Heche stopped by Glass Hair Design, a hair salon in nearby Venice, to buy a bright red wig. Salon owner Richard Glass told The Times that Heche didn’t seem to be under the influence when he sold her the wig.

“Very, very random,” Glass said of his encounter with Heche.

MAR VISTA, CA - AUGUST 5, 2022 - - Firefighters work the site where a vehicle crashed into a house in the Mar Vista critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire on August 5, 2022. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. ``The solo passenger vehicle struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival,'' Humphrey said in a statement. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘The sound I heard was a crash’: Residents recount accident involving actor Anne Heche

When David Manpearl arrived at the crash site, he found saw debris everywhere, a tenant asking for help and Anne Heche stuck in a car.

No other injuries were reported at the fire on Friday, but residents told The Times that the home that Heche plowed her blue Mini Cooper into was severely damaged. Mar Vista resident David Manpearl said Heche’s vehicle crashed through the home and was lodged in a wall in the back. The house’s tenant was not injured.

Heche’s Friday crash wasn’t her first public incident of erratic behavior. After breaking up with ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in August 2000, Heche dropped by a stranger’s home in Fresno. She abandoned her car and, wearing only shorts and a bra, spoke of God and a spaceship to heaven.

Actresses Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Anne Heche arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 18, 1998. Ellen is nominated for Best Actress in a comedy television series for her role in "Ellen." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Entertainment & Arts

Ellen DeGeneres keeps it short when asked about ex Anne Heche’s car crash in L.A.

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche for three years, had little to say when a photographer asked about her ex’s car crash that put her in a coma.

On Monday, DeGeneres had little to say about her former partner’s accident and her current condition.

“We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know,” the comedian told the Daily Mail’s photographer when approached in Santa Barbara.

Entertainment & Arts
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement