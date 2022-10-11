Tom DeLonge reunites with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for Blink-182 world tour

You’ll be at their show. Blink-182 is back.

On Tuesday, the rock band announced that original members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are reuniting for a world tour, a new album and a new song, “Edging,” coming out Friday. This will mark the first time the trio has performed and created new music together since DeLonge left the band in 2015.

To celebrate its comeback, the group released a video teasing its forthcoming single and encouraging fans to check the Blink-182 website for tour dates. The band will play Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on June 16 before traveling to San Diego (June 20), San Jose (June 22) and Sacramento (June 23).

The “All the Small Things” hitmakers are also set to visit several other cities across the United States, as well as locations in Mexico, Canada, South America, Europe and Australia.

Blink-182’s imminent return comes after multiple band members recently recovered from severe health issues. In June 2021, Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. By September 2021, the 50-year-old bassist and vocalist was cancer-free after battling Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In June 2022, Barker was hospitalized for a “life-threatening” case of pancreatitis triggered by an endoscopy gone wrong. By early July, the 46-year-old drummer was feeling “much better” and “so grateful” for the treatment he received.

Fans have long awaited a Blink-182 reunion since the band’s messy breakup in 2015. What was originally described by Hoppus as a “friendly divorce” eventually spiraled into something less cordial when Hoppus and Barker blasted DeLonge as “ungrateful and disingenuous” upon his exit.

In a lengthy statement addressing the fallout at the time, lead singer and guitarist DeLonge claimed he “never planned on quitting” but ultimately found it “hard ... to commit” to a band suffering from “years of ill will.” Seven years later, it appears the group has patched things up — for now, at least.

In addition to performing a series of individual concerts throughout 2023 and 2024, the band is also slated to headline Lollapalooza music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil opposite Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X, Tame Impala and Rosalía.

Tickets for the Blink-182 world tour go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific.