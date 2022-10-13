Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Cuba Gooding Jr. faces no jail time in forcible touching case

A man wearing a dark suit and tie sitting down in front of a microphone in a courtroom
Manhattan Criminal Court determined that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not have to face jail time in his sexual misconduct case. He completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling ahead of the determination.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not serve any jail time in his forcible touching case.

Months after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor, 54, pleaded guilty in April to one count of forcible touching, Manhattan Criminal Court prosecutor Coleen Balbert on Thursday said Gooding completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling. As a result, he was permitted to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.

A sitting man in a suit looks slightly to his right

Movies

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case that accuses him of violating three different women.

He faces no additional penalties and will not have a criminal record because he pleaded to a non-criminal violation.

Balbert also touted “positive reports for the last six months” from the actor’s therapist.

Gooding, who is also known for “Snow Dogs” and “American Crime Story,” was accused of violating three women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. In June 2019, the actor was arrested after a woman told police that he inappropriately touched her without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. Months following his arrest, more women came forward accusing the actor of abuse.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement