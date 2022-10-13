Cuba Gooding Jr. faces no jail time in forcible touching case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not serve any jail time in his forcible touching case.

Months after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor, 54, pleaded guilty in April to one count of forcible touching, Manhattan Criminal Court prosecutor Coleen Balbert on Thursday said Gooding completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling. As a result, he was permitted to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.

He faces no additional penalties and will not have a criminal record because he pleaded to a non-criminal violation.

Balbert also touted “positive reports for the last six months” from the actor’s therapist.

Gooding, who is also known for “Snow Dogs” and “American Crime Story,” was accused of violating three women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. In June 2019, the actor was arrested after a woman told police that he inappropriately touched her without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. Months following his arrest, more women came forward accusing the actor of abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.