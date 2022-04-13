Advertisement
Share
Movies

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching

A sitting man in a suit looks slightly to his right
Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court in New York in 2020.
(Alec Tabak / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.

The single guilty plea came nearly three years after Gooding’s arrest in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get the charges reduced or dismissed. It had been scheduled to go to trial at least twice, with an April 2020 trial date scuttled as coronavirus cases surged in New York and the state shut down most court matters.

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. looks up as he departs his court arraignment in New York on October 15, 2019, where new charges are to be unsealed on his sexual assault case. - Gooding has previously been charged with forcible touching and sex abuse in relation to an alleged groping incident at a New York bar. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s plea is overshadowed by 12 new misconduct allegations

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to a new groping charge on Tuesday after an indictment detailed allegations by a second woman of misconduct.

Gooding, 54, was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. The new charges alleged he pinched a server’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her at Tao Downtown and forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the Lavo New York nightclub, both in 2018.

Advertisement

Gooding pleaded guilty to the Lavo nightclub allegation.

Gooding had previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of the #MeToo movement, are trying to turn “commonplace gestures” or misunderstandings into crimes.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. leaves the Manhattan Special Victims Unit Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Manhattan, New York. Gooding is being charge with one count of forcible touching. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS **

Entertainment & Arts

Cuba Gooding Jr. didn’t grope anyone — he’s just ‘frisky,’ his lawyer says

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. surrendered to New York authorities on Thursday following allegations that he groped a woman at a Manhattan nightclub over the weekend, according to the New York Police Dept.

The judge had ruled that if the Gooding case went to trial, prosecutors could have called two additional women to testify about their allegations that Gooding also violated them. Those women, whose claims did not result in criminal charges, were among 19 other accusers whom prosecutors were seeking to call as witnesses.

Along with the criminal case, Gooding is accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013. After a judge issued a default judgment in July because Gooding hadn’t responded to the lawsuit, the actor retained a lawyer and is fighting the allegations.

Movies

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement