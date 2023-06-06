Advertisement
Movies

Cuba Gooding Jr. settles with accuser, avoids trial in New York sexual assault case

Cuba Gooding Jr. sitting in a suit looks slightly to his right
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court in New York on Jan. 22, 2020.
(Alec Tabak / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Cuba Gooding Jr. reached a last-minute settlement with a woman who accused him of raping her a decade ago, avoiding a trial.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday morning in a New York federal civil court. The Oscar-winning actor faced a lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, that alleged that Gooding had raped the woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

However, the court announced Tuesday morning that the trial was off and was removed from the calendar, according to court records reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. “Reason for cancellation,” the court calendar read, “the parties have resolved the matter.”

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. sits in Manhattan Criminal Court for his sexual misconduct case,Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, in New York. Gooding resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Entertainment & Arts

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces no jail time in sexual misconduct case

Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of violating three women in 2018 and 2019. After counseling, he was permitted to plead guilty to a harassment violation.

Advertisement

The woman in the case is identified in court papers as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy. Gooding and the woman had met at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Gooding and the woman did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment Tuesday morning.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement