Cuba Gooding Jr. settles with accuser, avoids trial in New York sexual assault case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court in New York on Jan. 22, 2020.

Cuba Gooding Jr. reached a last-minute settlement with a woman who accused him of raping her a decade ago, avoiding a trial.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday morning in a New York federal civil court. The Oscar-winning actor faced a lawsuit, which was filed in 2020, that alleged that Gooding had raped the woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

However, the court announced Tuesday morning that the trial was off and was removed from the calendar, according to court records reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. “Reason for cancellation,” the court calendar read, “the parties have resolved the matter.”

Advertisement

The woman in the case is identified in court papers as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy. Gooding and the woman had met at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Gooding and the woman did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment Tuesday morning.