Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont case

Embattled “The Flash” and “Fantastic Beasts” actor Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to stealing alcohol from a neighbor’s home in Vermont.

Miller appeared Monday in Vermont Superior Court remotely with their lawyer for the arraignment to felony burglary and petit larceny. The actor, 30, is on the hook for allegedly stealing “several bottles of alcohol” from a home on May 1.

On Aug. 8, Vermont State Police published a report (that has since been deleted from its blog) detailing Miller’s alleged theft in May. On May 1, officials were notified of a home burglary complaint on County Road in Stamford, Vt. Police officials alleged that Miller, who also has a home in Vermont, stole alcohol from the residence “while the homeowners were not present.”

During the hearing, Miller accepted the grounds that they cannot have contact with the homeowner from whom they allegedly stole alcohol, or go to the residence at the center of their charges. If convicted, Miller could face a maximum of 26 years in prison. The next hearing is set for Jan. 13.

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s lawyer, Lisa Shelkrot said in an email statement.

Miller’s not guilty plea comes amid a slew of troubling controversies for the actor. The actor, also known for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” was seen grabbing and choking a fan in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2020 and was arrested multiple times in Hawaii earlier this year.

In June, Miller also faced a protective order after they were accused of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of an 18-year-old in North Dakota. However the teenager disputed the allegations against Miller.

Despite the allegations, “The Flash” is still set to premiere in June 2023.

In August, the actor addressed their behavior in a statement shared with Variety.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they wrote. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.