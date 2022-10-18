Selma Blair exits ‘Dancing With the Stars’ due to MS complications: ‘I can’t go on’

Selma Blair performed her last waltz Monday on “Dancing With the Stars” before exiting the show due to health concerns.

In a tearful conversation with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, that aired before her final performance on Disney+, the actor revealed the damage her body has suffered throughout the physically demanding competition as she continues to live with multiple sclerosis.

“I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs, and then the results came back, and it just all adds up to ... I can’t go on with the competition. Pushed as far as I could,” Blair told Farber.

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones.”

The “Cruel Intentions” star added that she has sustained “intensive” bone trauma and inflammation, as well as rips and tears.

“I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want,” she continued. “I’ll have to settle in and get back to being a mom and showing [my son] I have to pull back on something that I love doing, and sometimes you make hard decisions.”

Since going public with her MS diagnosis in 2018, Blair has been vocal about living with the chronic illness while continuing to act in film and TV projects such as “Another Life,” “Lost in Space” and “Far More.” In 2019, Blair famously and proudly represented the MS community by walking the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet with a cane.

Selma Blair celebrates with her “Dancing With the Stars” castmates after performing her final dance on the show. (Eric McCandless / ABC)

Earlier this year, Blair joined the Season 31 cast of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela, TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio, “CODA” actor Daniel Durant, “Bachelor” alum Gabby Windey, singer Jordin Sparks and other celebrities.

“I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you,” Blair told Farber during Monday’s episode.

“If you want to dance, you know it would be my honor,” Farber said. “My main worry, it’s your health. You’re my champion.”

Blair and Farber ended their “Dancing With the Stars” journey as they began: with an elegant, emotional waltz — this time to the tune of Andra Day’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” Several of Blair’s castmates shed tears while cheering her on. The outgoing duo earned perfect 10s and a standing ovation from the judges.

“This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped that they could do more — but also the power in realizing when it’s time to walk away,” Blair said. “I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance.”

The next episode of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Tuesday on Disney+.