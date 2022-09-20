Advertisement
Share
Television

Selma Blair’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut left the judges and fans in their feels

A man and a woman dance on a stage under lights
Selma Blair performed a Viennese waltz with her partner Sasha Farber in the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”
(Eric McCandless / ABC)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Selma Blair, who has been vocal about living with multiple sclerosis, isn’t letting the disease get in the way of her “Dancing With the Stars” spotlight.

The “Cruel Intentions” star, who usually uses a support cane, performed a slow and emotional Viennese waltz with dance pro Sasha Farber during the show’s Season 31 debut Monday on its new home of Disney+. Donning a flowing gown, Blair performed slow turns and dips with Farber to Dave Cook’s “The Time of My Life.”

“This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life,” Blair said Monday in an Instagram post of her debut dance routine.

Entertainment & Arts

Selma Blair opens up about multiple sclerosis in poignant new interview

Selma Blair has opened up about her multiple sclerosis in her first interview since announcing her diagnosis in October.

Advertisement

While the routine featured the basics of a classic waltz, the duo closed with one trick that left audiences cheering. In their final seconds, Farber spun Blair on the floor as she circled her arm above her head.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Blair who “danced like a true artist.”

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community — seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to,” a teary-eyed Inaba told the pair. “That was so powerful.”

How actress Selma Blair — and that cane — inspire others with MS

When actress Selma Blair strode onto the Vanity Fair red carpet on Oscar night, her most public appearance since announcing in October that she has multiple sclerosis, what drew most attention was not her couture but her cane.

Fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough all shared similar compliments.

“My only note was that it wasn’t longer. It felt too short,” Hough said. “It was beautiful.”

The couple received 28 points out of 40, keeping them in the running for the Mirrorball trophy, for now. Beyond the love from the live audience and judges, Blair’s moving dance also earned positive reaction from fans on social media.

“I’m so so proud of you!!!!!! Wow wow what an angel!!!! Floating!!!!!! Bravo!!!!!!!!! 👏🏼😍❤️🥰👏🏼😍❤️🥰,” Kris Jenner replied to Blair’s Instagram video.

Selma Blair in an image from the 2021 documentary “Introducing Selma Blair.” Courtesy of Discovery+

Movies

Review: Selma Blair faces MS with humor, strength and messy honesty in new documentary

‘Introducing, Selma Blair,’ directed by Rachel Fleit, chronicles the ‘Cruel Intentions’ actor’s journey with multiple sclerosis.

“Inspiring, tenacious, beautiful and with so much elegance that made me cry from beginning to end. What a powerful and profound performance,” another user commented to the actor’s post.

Monday’s performance marked Blair’s first, but the “Introducing, Selma Blair” subject already got a stamp of approval from former “DWTS” contestant and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

“You are inspiring an entire nation and generation … so proud of you both @SashaFarber @SelmaBlair,” the gold medalist tweeted on Monday.

A person with light blonde and brown hair wearing a gold one-shoulder dress smiles

Television

Drag entertainer Shangela makes history as part of new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast

Also joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 31 are Charli D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice, Jordin Sparks and ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Gabby Windey.

Prior to showing off her dancing skills, Blair said the chance to join the long-running competition series amid her battle with MS was “so powerful to me.” She was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“I’m grabbing at every joy we have in life and this is one of them,” she said.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement