Selma Blair’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut left the judges and fans in their feels

Selma Blair, who has been vocal about living with multiple sclerosis, isn’t letting the disease get in the way of her “Dancing With the Stars” spotlight.

The “Cruel Intentions” star, who usually uses a support cane, performed a slow and emotional Viennese waltz with dance pro Sasha Farber during the show’s Season 31 debut Monday on its new home of Disney+. Donning a flowing gown, Blair performed slow turns and dips with Farber to Dave Cook’s “The Time of My Life.”

“This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life,” Blair said Monday in an Instagram post of her debut dance routine.

Advertisement

While the routine featured the basics of a classic waltz, the duo closed with one trick that left audiences cheering. In their final seconds, Farber spun Blair on the floor as she circled her arm above her head.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Blair who “danced like a true artist.”

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community — seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to,” a teary-eyed Inaba told the pair. “That was so powerful.”

How actress Selma Blair — and that cane — inspire others with MS When actress Selma Blair strode onto the Vanity Fair red carpet on Oscar night, her most public appearance since announcing in October that she has multiple sclerosis, what drew most attention was not her couture but her cane.

Fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough all shared similar compliments.

“My only note was that it wasn’t longer. It felt too short,” Hough said. “It was beautiful.”

The couple received 28 points out of 40, keeping them in the running for the Mirrorball trophy, for now. Beyond the love from the live audience and judges, Blair’s moving dance also earned positive reaction from fans on social media.

“I’m so so proud of you!!!!!! Wow wow what an angel!!!! Floating!!!!!! Bravo!!!!!!!!! 👏🏼😍❤️🥰👏🏼😍❤️🥰,” Kris Jenner replied to Blair’s Instagram video.

“Inspiring, tenacious, beautiful and with so much elegance that made me cry from beginning to end. What a powerful and profound performance,” another user commented to the actor’s post.

Monday’s performance marked Blair’s first, but the “Introducing, Selma Blair” subject already got a stamp of approval from former “DWTS” contestant and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

“You are inspiring an entire nation and generation … so proud of you both @SashaFarber @SelmaBlair,” the gold medalist tweeted on Monday.

Prior to showing off her dancing skills, Blair said the chance to join the long-running competition series amid her battle with MS was “so powerful to me.” She was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“I’m grabbing at every joy we have in life and this is one of them,” she said.