You oughta know why Alanis Morissette snubbed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Disrespect’

Alanis Morissette is setting the record straight amid reports that she “bailed on Carly Simon” by bowing out of a tribute performance to the musician at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In a lengthy statement posted Tuesday on her Instagram story, Morissette clarified her decision to skip Saturday’s event after Page Six reported that she declined to perform a duet of Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Page Six ran the story Monday with the headline “Alanis Morissette bailed on Carly Simon Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute” after Rodrigo wound up performing “You’re So Vain” by herself.

“There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend,” Morissette wrote in her statement.

“Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo ... and all the amazing people and artists who were there. I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career.”

The “You Oughta Know” hitmaker explained that she “tolerated” those working conditions and “sucked it up” in the past so she could continue connecting with people she “cared about and resonated with.” But she apparently refused to endure whatever went down behind the scenes of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

“It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us,” she said.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

A representative for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

During Saturday’s celebration, Simon, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Dolly Parton and more were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simon did not attend due to “personal tragedy” after the recent deaths of her two sisters. But Sara Bareilles read a statement on behalf of her fellow singer-songwriter, who was “humbled, shocked, proud, overachieved and underqualified and singularly grateful” to be included.

After singing “You’re So Vain” sans Morissette in Simon’s honor, Rodrigo reflected on the experience via Instagram.

“feeling insanelyyyyyy lucky and honored to have helped induct the magnificent Carly Simon into the rock n roll hall of fame last night,” the teen pop sensation wrote.

“being in a room with some of the greatest songwriters of all time was something I’ll never ever forget. congrats Carly ily!!!!”