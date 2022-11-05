Live: The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is making room for new members.

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the married duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be among the artists honored on Saturday night during the Rock Hall’s 37th annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2022 class of inductees is among the more diverse in the hall’s history, with acts representing hip-hop, country music, R&B, new wave and soft rock; the group also includes one artist, Parton, who made waves when she asked that her nomination be withdrawn because she felt she hadn’t earned the right to become a member. (She later said she’d accept the honor.)

How precisely Parton will do that is among the storylines we’ll be watching at the ceremony, which will also feature awards bestowed on Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, the late Elizabeth Cotton, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

The event won’t be televised until Nov. 19 on HBO and HBO Max. But The Times’ Mikael Wood and August Brown will be in the building and reporting live beginning just before 7 p.m.