Even though Gallagher stormed out, Marc Maron ‘kind of’ loves that infamous interview

A man with long hair and wearing a green hat gestures in front of a microphone
Comedian Gallagher, who died Friday, had a heated podcast interview with Marc Maron in 2011.
(Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Marc Maron has the late comedian Gallagher on his mind years after their contentious podcast conversation in 2011.

Hours after Gallagher died of organ failure on Friday, Maron reshared the “WTF” podcast episode featuring the watermelon-smashing comic. Gallagher infamously walked out of the January 2011 interview when he was pressed about jokes he made about marginalized communities.

“This one’s a unique interview because it’s really the first time where a guest has died and, frankly, might not want this episode remembered,” Maron said in Friday’s new podcast intro. “But it’s an honest representation of who he was 11 years ago and also who I was.”

The comedian and host said the chat in Portland, Ore., “went sideways pretty quickly” before Gallagher eventually stormed out of the hotel room.

PASADENA, CA - MAY 23: Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

Obituaries

Gallagher, melon-smashing comedian who hurled food into audience, dies at 76

The comedian, whose first name was Leo, died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs, his longtime manager said. He had been in hospice care.

“We got into it because he had gotten a reputation for being a bit of a bigot and a bully and doing old, horrible racist and gay-bashing jokes,” he said.

In the 2011 interview, Maron confronted Gallagher about making jokes about Black and gay people. The podcast host told his guest that “you reaffirm prejudice.” The two engaged in a heated conversation about which comedians can tell what jokes.

Minutes later, Gallagher got up from his seat and walked out.

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2006 file photo, comedian Gallagher smashes strawberry syrup and flour at the end of his performance at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa. The comedian known for smashing fruit and vegetables with giant wooden hammers says he was escorted out of Idaho's Statehouse in Boise by security when he entered the building carrying two of the hammers. Gallagher, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., told the Idaho Statesman in a story on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 that he was looking for the state's film office on Monday for a possible project. The state doesn't have a film office. (Jeremy Portje/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

Late comedian Gallagher had a good reason for destroying those watermelons onstage

Gallagher died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs. He was 76. He was best known for his comedy specials in the ‘80s where he would smash watermelons.

“Why did you want me to do this interview, if you don’t think I know anything about what you’re asking?” he asked Maron.

The abrupt ending prompted Maron to reflect on “where a career in comedy can end up.”

“God knows there’s plenty of people out there that are experiencing frustration because they’ve reached a certain age and they don’t feel useful anymore,” he said in the original episode. “There’s anger there ... you definitely see who he is.”

In Friday’s intro, Maron said he has “empathy for the guy” and that he “kind of [loves] this interview.”

“He was an interesting, aggravated, stubborn old guy, and now he’s gone and we have this conversation,” he said.

On Twitter, Maron remembered Gallagher as “one of a kind. A singular entertainer. A difficult man.”

“RIP Gallagher (if possible),” he tweeted Friday. Maron will bring his “This May Be the Last Time” tour to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach on Saturday night.

Gallagher died in Palm Springs, his longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, said. He was 76.

Alexandra Del Rosario

