Couple goals: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time

Bow down. Spouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.

Jay-Z previously held the title of most Grammy-nominated artist, with 83 nominations. Beyoncé's tally includes her early work as a member of girl group Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé also has the most nominations heading into the February ceremony, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece.

Queen Bey is currently nominated for record of the year (“Break My Soul”), song of the year (“Break My Soul”) and album of the year (“Renaissance”), as well as dance/electronic recording (“Break My Soul”), dance/electronic music album (“Renaissance”), R&B performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), traditional R&B performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), R&B song (“Cuff It”) and song written for visual media (“Be Alive” from “King Richard”).

Credited as a songwriter on “Renaissance,” Jay-Z is nominated alongside Beyoncé for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” is also up for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.

In 2021, Beyoncé set a new record for the most Grammys ever won by a female artist with 28 awards. If she wins four or more of the nine prizes she is up for at next year’s awards, she will break the all-time record of 31 held by the late conductor Georg Solti..

Beyoncé's latest Grammys achievement comes several months after she released her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” which has drawn rave reviews from critics and fans. At a Los Angeles auction last month, it was revealed that the singer will embark on a Renaissance world tour, the dates for which have yet to be announced.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.