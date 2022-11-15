Margot Robbie says she wasn’t crying over Cara Delevingne in those paparazzi photos

You can’t always believe your own two eyes, at least as far as Margot Robbie is concerned.

The “Barbie” and “Babylon” actor says she wasn’t crying when she was photographed allegedly leaving friend Cara Delevingne‘s house in mid-September. She wasn’t even leaving her “Suicide Squad” co-star’s house, no matter how tabloids and paparazzi sold the images.

“I’m not at Cara’s house — I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days!” an exasperated Robbie told Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday. “And I’m not crying! I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

The photos were clickbait at the time because of different photos of Delevingne that paparazzi shot days earlier, purportedly showing the model-actor “behaving erratically” and — gasp — going barefoot at Van Nuys Airport. She then boarded Jay-Z’s private plane and got off again 45 minutes later before going back where she came from.

(Tabloids later speculated that Delevingne’s family members staged an intervention for her days later. But who knows, really.)

Of inaccuracies that appear in the media, Robbie said, “You want to correct it, but you just can’t. You have to, I don’t know, look the other way.”

Even press junkets, which are 100% about sanctioned publicity, can be chock-full of landmines to navigate, she said, while a performer essentially does the same interview over and over again with myriad outlets.

“It’s like tap dancing through a minefield because you’re so tired and you’ve done it for hours and hours, and to keep on guard all the time….,” she said. “You can say it right a thousand times, but you say it wrong once, you’re f—.”

That’s when outlets get their sound bites, she said. Not that she blames anyone for doing their jobs. “I get it — they’ve got three minutes.”

And here’s one last sound bite from Robbie: She won’t be appearing in a female-focused spinoff of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” she told VF. Disney apparently has given up on the concept.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool,” she said, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.”

As the pirates say, aarrrgh.