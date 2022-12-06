Entertainment & Arts

Photos: Remembering Kirstie Alley, Emmy winner and ‘Cheers’ star

By Taylor ArthurPhoto Editor 
Kirstie Alley and Alex Nevil in an elevator on "Cheers"
Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe and Alex Nevil as Martin Teal in a scene from the “Cheers” episode “Executive Sweet,” which aired Nov. 10, 1988.
(NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Cheers” star and Emmy winner Kirstie Alley, 71, has died after a battle with cancer.

Alley’s family released a statement on her official Instagram that read in part:

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley was known for her leading roles in “Cheers,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Fat Actress” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

Scroll through to see moments from Alley’s extensive career.

Kirstie Alley and the rest of the "Cheers" cast.
Ted Danson (back row), Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer (front row), John Ratzenberger and Rhea Perlman starred in “Cheers.”
(NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley with Ted Danson on "Cheers."
Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers,” with Ted Danson.
(NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley holds a trophy next to beauty queen Denise Richards in "Drop Dead Gorgeous."
Kirstie Alley co-starred in 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” with Denise Richards and Sam McMurray.
(Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley with Leonard Nimoy in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."
Kirstie Alley made her film debut as Lt. Saavik, a Vulcan like Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, in 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
(CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley with John Ritter in "Veronica's Closet."
Kirstie Alley with John Ritter on “Veronica’s Closet,” which ran from 1997 to 2000.
(Gary Null / NBC)
Kirstie Alley attends a film premiere with Parker Stevenson.
Kirstie Alley, with Parker Stevenson, at the premiere of “Look Who’s Talking” in 1989.
(Bob Scott / Getty Images)
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley holding a young child.
Kirstie Alley starred with John Travolta in “Look Who’s Talking,” with a baby voiced by Bruce Willis.
(Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley poses in a long dress.
Kirstie Alley promotes the comedy series “Fat Actress,” which aired in 2005.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kirstie Alley in a children's playhouse with Rachael Harris.
Kirstie Alley, with Rachael Harris, played a version of herself on “Fat Actress.”
(Jaimie Trueblood / Showtime )
Kirstie Alley sits at a patio table with John Travolta and eats a popsicle.
John Travolta also appeared with Kirstie Alley on “Fat Actress.”
(Randy Tepper / Associated Press)

Kirstie Alley lounges on a couch in an open leopard-print robe.
Kirstie Alley at home in Los Feliz.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Kirstie Alley holds up her Emmy.
Kirstie Alley won an Emmy in 1991 for her work on “Cheers.”
(Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)
Kirstie Alley playfully sprays Jay Leno with a nozzle.
Kirstie Alley appears on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in 1997.
(NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)
Kirstie Alley, seated in a crowd, wears sunglasses and flashes the peace sign.
Kirstie Alley in the audience for the “American Idol” season 4 finale in 2002.
(Ray Mickshaw / WireImage)

Taylor Arthur

Taylor Arthur was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, where she received her associate's degree in journalism from Los Angeles Pierce College. Arthur joined The Times' in 2017 and currently works as a photo editor for Daily Calendar, Envelope and The Times' digital platform.

