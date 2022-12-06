Photos: Remembering Kirstie Alley, Emmy winner and ‘Cheers’ star

“Cheers” star and Emmy winner Kirstie Alley, 71, has died after a battle with cancer.
Alley’s family released a statement on her official Instagram that read in part:
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Alley was known for her leading roles in “Cheers,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Fat Actress” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”
Scroll through to see moments from Alley’s extensive career.
