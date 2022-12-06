Photos: Remembering Kirstie Alley, Emmy winner and ‘Cheers’ star

Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe and Alex Nevil as Martin Teal in a scene from the “Cheers” episode “Executive Sweet,” which aired Nov. 10, 1988. (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Cheers” star and Emmy winner Kirstie Alley, 71, has died after a battle with cancer.

Alley’s family released a statement on her official Instagram that read in part:

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley was known for her leading roles in “Cheers,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Fat Actress” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

Scroll through to see moments from Alley’s extensive career.

Ted Danson (back row), Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer (front row), John Ratzenberger and Rhea Perlman starred in “Cheers.” (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers,” with Ted Danson. (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley co-starred in 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” with Denise Richards and Sam McMurray. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley made her film debut as Lt. Saavik, a Vulcan like Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, in 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley with John Ritter on “Veronica’s Closet,” which ran from 1997 to 2000. (Gary Null / NBC)

Kirstie Alley, with Parker Stevenson, at the premiere of “Look Who’s Talking” in 1989. (Bob Scott / Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley starred with John Travolta in “Look Who’s Talking,” with a baby voiced by Bruce Willis. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley promotes the comedy series “Fat Actress,” which aired in 2005. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kirstie Alley, with Rachael Harris, played a version of herself on “Fat Actress.” (Jaimie Trueblood / Showtime )

John Travolta also appeared with Kirstie Alley on “Fat Actress.” (Randy Tepper / Associated Press)

Kirstie Alley at home in Los Feliz. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Kirstie Alley won an Emmy in 1991 for her work on “Cheers.” (Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

Kirstie Alley appears on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in 1997. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)