Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71 of cancer that was ‘only recently discovered’

Actor Kirstie Alley has died of cancer, her family announced Monday evening.

Alley, 71, was battling cancer “only recently discovered,” according to a statement by her children, True and Lillie Parker.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” said the statement shared on Alley’s social media.

Her family thanked doctors and nurses at the Florida-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

This is a developing story.