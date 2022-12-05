Advertisement
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71 of cancer that was ‘only recently discovered’

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Actor Kirstie Alley has died of cancer, her family announced Monday evening.

Alley, 71, was battling cancer “only recently discovered,” according to a statement by her children, True and Lillie Parker.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” said the statement shared on Alley’s social media.

Her family thanked doctors and nurses at the Florida-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

This is a developing story.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

