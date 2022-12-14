DJ and producer Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss mourned by Ellen DeGeneres: ‘He was my family’

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute Wednesday to the late Stephen “Twitch” Boss, longtime DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Boss, a dancer who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in the “Step Up” and “Magic Mike” film franchises, died by suicide Tuesday in an Encino hotel room.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres captioned an Instagram photo of her and Boss embracing on the “Ellen” set. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Famed “Ellen DeGeneres Show” executive producer Andy Lassner wrote in a comment on the post, “Nobody made him smile like you did.” Lassner also tweeted a photo of himself, DeGeneres and Boss laughing in a car together with the caption, “Rest, my friend.”

In a separate statement provided to The Times, Warner Bros. Television Group said, “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and our Warner Bros. Television Group family.

“He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter,” the statement continued. “Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

Boss is survived by his wife and dance partner, Allison Holker, and their three children.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker said in a statement provided to The Times.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.