Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Twitch’s wife and dance partner Allison Holker pays tribute: ‘We love you’

A man and a woman hugging, holding hands, smiling and posing in formal attire
Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Allison Holker arrive at a 2017 event for “Whose Dance Is It Anyway?” in Los Angeles.
(Vince Bucci / Invision For The Television Academy)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Stephen “Twitch” Boss’ wife and dance partner Allison Holker paid tribute Wednesday to the late dancer and TV personality.

In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times, Holker confirmed the death of her husband, with whom she had three children: Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss, who was also a DJ and executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was 40. No cause of death has been given.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in her statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

A smiling man in a yellow hat

Television

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, the former reality star who deejayed on the long-running ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ died Wednesday.

Advertisement

Boss and Holker each competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and bonded over their love for dance. Boss, who specialized in hip-hop, and Holker, who specialized in contemporary jazz, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary Saturday and spread joy by frequently posting videos of themselves dancing together — including one just a couple of days ago — on social media.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued in her statement.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement