Twitch’s wife and dance partner Allison Holker pays tribute: ‘We love you’

Stephen “Twitch” Boss’ wife and dance partner Allison Holker paid tribute Wednesday to the late dancer and TV personality.

In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times, Holker confirmed the death of her husband, with whom she had three children: Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss, who was also a DJ and executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” was 40. No cause of death has been given.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in her statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss and Holker each competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and bonded over their love for dance. Boss, who specialized in hip-hop, and Holker, who specialized in contemporary jazz, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary Saturday and spread joy by frequently posting videos of themselves dancing together — including one just a couple of days ago — on social media.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued in her statement.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”