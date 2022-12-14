Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the former reality star who rose through the TV ranks as the DJ and later executive producer on the long-running “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40.

Boss, a dancer who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in “Step Up” and “Magic Mike XXL,” died Wednesday in a Los Angeles hotel room, according to an L.A. County coroner’s report.

No cause of death was listed for Boss and the investigation is pending.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement obtained by The Times.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

This story is developing.

