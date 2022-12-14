Advertisement
Television

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, DJ for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

A smiling man in a yellow hat
Stephen “Twitch” Boss in New York in May.
(Christopher Smith / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the former reality star who rose through the TV ranks as the DJ and later executive producer on the long-running “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40.

Boss, a dancer who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in “Step Up” and “Magic Mike XXL,” died Wednesday in a Los Angeles hotel room, according to an L.A. County coroner’s report.

No cause of death was listed for Boss and the investigation is pending.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement obtained by The Times.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

This story is developing.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

