Barbara Walters remembered as a “trailblazer” by Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Arianna Huffington

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor and TV personality, was mourned across social media Friday following news of her death at 93.

The megastar known for high-profile celebrity interviews with the likes of Mike Tyson, Katharine Hepburn, Fidel Castro, Sean Connery and so many others crafted famously hard-hitting interviews that garnered tearful confessions for the world’s most iconic personalities. For decades, her talent beamed into televisions across America as the lead anchor for “ABC Evening News,” “20/20” and “Today,” and one of the original hosts of “The View.”

Tributes to Walters came from scores of her contemporaries, famous friends and admirers.

Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey posted a tribute to Walters on Facebook.

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

In a similar Facebook post, Arianna Huffington called Walters “a legend and a trailblazer” whose impact on journalism and culture was “huge.”

“On a personal level, I’m filled with gratitude about the big part Barbara played in my life, including as my oldest daughter’s beloved godmother,” Huffington wrote. “She was there for me at big moments and at the most intimate private ones. I’ll forever remember this day at Christina’s christening. I love you Barbara!”

Media figures and journalists took to Twitter with posts sharing how Walters impacted their lives, or how she inspired them.

Maria Shriver called Walters a “trailblazer” in a tweet.

“She was a mentor to me as well as a friend,” Shriver wrote. “So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well.”

#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and a former co-host of “The View,” said Walters’ hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in journalism.

“Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of,” McCain wrote in a tweet. “Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather called Walters a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity.

“Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro,” Rather wrote in a tweet. “She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP”

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2022

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts also tweeted her respects to her former colleague, whom she worked with on “20/20”: “Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program,” she wrote.

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

“She paved the way for so many — we learned from her — and remain in awe of her to this day,” tweeted ABC World News Anchor David Muir.

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Walters is survived by her daughter Jacqueline, whom she adopted with her second husband, theatrical producer Lee Guber.