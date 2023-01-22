Simu Liu, George Takei, Ken Jeong speak out after ‘senseless’ Monterey Park shooting

Actors Simu Liu, George Takei and Ken Jeong have spoken out after 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded following a shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night.

They are among many mourning the victims of the tragedy, which unfolded inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue, near the site of a Lunar New Year festival held earlier that day.

“For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI. It’s home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend,” tweeted Liu, star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I’d like to give what I can.”

“Star Trek” alum Takei and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jeong also took to Twitter to express their sorrow and offer their sympathies to those directly affected by the violence.

“Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration,” Takei wrote. “No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally.”

“My heart goes to all affected in #MontereyPark,” Jeong wrote. “Senseless. This needs to stop now.”