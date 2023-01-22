Advertisement
California

After Monterey Park shooting, gunman targeted Alhambra dance studio, sources say

Police vehicle with its lights on sits behind crime scene tape on a street at night.
Monterey Park police investigate the scene of a mass shooting on Saturday in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.
(Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Julia Wick
Share

Authorities believe that after opening fire at a Monterey Park dance studio Saturday night, the Lunar New Year gunman went to a second dance facility not far away in Alhambra, law enforcement officials said.

No one was hurt at Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra, the sources said, but there was a physical altercation and the man left in a white van.

“Some individuals wrestled the firearm from him, and that individual took off” in what some witnesses described as a white cargo van, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said of the Alhambra incident.

Police believe that van is the one officers tracked to Torrance before noon Sunday, where officers surrounded the vehicle.

Torrence, CA - January 22: The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park appears slumped over in a van as Emergency services personnel investigate on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Torrence, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Standoff in Torrance as police find van linked to Lunar New Year mass shooting

Multiple police cars surrounded the vehicle in Torrance on Sunday morning and shots were fired, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Advertisement

Officials are still trying to determine if the man inside the van is the person they suspect of being the gunman. A photo of a suspect was posted by the Sheriff‘s Department.

At Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on Sunday morning, a handmade sign affixed to the front doors said, “Closed, in observance to Star Dance Tragedy” in red marker.

There were no obvious signs that anything had occurred in the foyer visible through the glass doors, save for a bottle of hand sanitizer askew in the middle of the floor.

Standing outside the squat white-painted brick building, Charlene Lung — an 82-year-old retired teacher — said she had been taking a private dance class inside and was unaware of the mass shooting or any incident at Lai Lai.

She and her instructor, who were both clad in dance shoes, had entered through a side door earlier that morning and hadn’t seen the sign posted on the front door.

Monterey Park Police investigate the scene of a multiple murder scene on the 100 block of west Garvey Ave on Saturday Jan 22, 2023. in Monterey Park.

California

Terror at Monterey Park dance studio: What we know about Lunar New Year mass shooting

A mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park left 10 dead. The suspect is at large and police are investigating. Here’s what we know.

“If any one of us know of a shooting incident we wouldn’t be here because it’s risky,” Lung said, explaining that she had been enjoying Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrations with her family Saturday night and not seen any news.

The shooting at the Monterey Park ballroom dance studio left 10 people dead and 10 hurt. No motive has been established.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering City Hall and the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election. She was part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement