Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce joint ‘Restless Leg’ comedy tour this spring

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will take their besties bit on the road for their first joint live comedy tour.

“Tina and I have big news we want to share with you: We are headed out on tour. Join us for the Restless Leg Tour, coming to your city soon,” Poehler said in an announcement video tweeted by @ChicagoTheatre.

“You can come see us live and in person — Amy and Tina’s Restless Leg Tour — it’s going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us, we don’t know yet, but it’s going to be awesome,” Fey continued.

Advertisement

The four-city tour kicks off April 28 at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., then goes to to Chicago at the Chicago Theatre on May 20, Boston’s MGM Hall at Fenway on June 9, and ends June 10 in Atlantic City, N.J., at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Fey and Poehler have solidified their standing as a dynamite comedy duo while spoofing mom jeans or reporting “Weekend Update” for “Saturday Night Live,” co-starring in comedy romps like “Baby Mama” or “Sisters,” or roasting celebrities such as George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio as hosts of the Golden Globes.

The comics met in 1993 at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic (now known as iO Chicago). In the early aughts, they became the first and only female co-anchors on “SNL‘s” popular “Weekend Update.” They have co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times. Fey even dedicated a chapter of her memoir “Bossypants” to Poehler, titled “I Don’t Care If You Like It (One in a series of love letters to Amy Poehler).”

Tickets for the tour, perhaps in celebration of their 30-year friendship, go on presale beginning Wednesday. General sale begins Friday.