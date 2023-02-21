Constance Wu is expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu and boyfriend Ryan Kattner are expecting, again.

The “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Hustlers” star confirmed her pregnancy Tuesday with a photo posted to her Instagram story. In the pic, the actor exposes her baby bump and points to it.

“Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon,” she wrote, nodding to her soon-to-be child’s mixed Taiwanese and Filipino roots.

In 2020, the actor and Kattner (a musician and screenwriter who goes by Honus Honus) quietly welcomed a baby girl.

Images of the “Making a Scene” author, seemingly pregnant with a protruding baby bump, surfaced on Thursday . Paparazzi caught Wu, 40, taking a stroll in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and sweatpants.

News of Wu’s second child comes months after she released her memoir, “Making a Scene” in October 2022. Leading up to the book’s release, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star returned to social media after shying away from the public eye over her “Fresh off the Boat” controversy.

In 2019, Wu shared a series of tweets expressing disappointment over the Season 6 renewal of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.” She faced backlash over her comments, which she said in July 2022 took a severe toll on her mental health.

“I felt awful about what I said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me,” she said in a Twitter statement. Her Twitter account has since been deactivated. “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

In “Making a Scene,” she recalled that “Fresh Off the Boat” drama, and alleged she had been sexually assaulted by an unnamed producer on the historic Asian American series.

“So therefore, I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of the sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show,” she said of the alleged assault during a panel at the 2022 Atlantic Festival.

She added that the “Fresh Off the Boat” drama and her experience with sexual assault were linked, noting she “wanted to have a fresh slate where I didn’t have to start a show with all these memories of abuse.”

“It negatively affected my career, but in many ways it positively affected me personally because it made me take a break from my career, it made me go to therapy and understand it, and ultimately come out better.”