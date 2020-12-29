Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner had a baby girl over the summer

Constance Wu is a mom and has been for months.

The “Fresh Off the Boat” star welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner over the summer, her manager, Larry Taube, confirmed to The Times on Tuesday. But the news didn’t come to light until this week.

The baby is the first child for Wu and Kattner, a musician and screenwriter who goes by Honus Honus and fronts the indie-rock band Man Man.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers” actress likely had an easier time concealing her pregnancy from watchful eyes given stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted business as usual across Hollywood, not to mention the world.

Still, unlike fellow mama Mindy Kaling, Wu has kept a low profile on social media too. Her last post on Instagram was a promotional one from May. She also labeled her Twitter account “defunct” in 2019, not long after she courted controversy and retreated from public platforms after her “insensitive” tweets about her ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” being renewed for a sixth season.

That season turned out to be the series finale, and while doing the promotional rounds in February, Wu praised the sitcom’s groundbreaking nature and the impact it had on her.

“It really is the most life-changing thing that ever happened to me,” she said on “The Tonight Show” back then, adding that she wept when they shot the final scene.

Her next film, “I Was a Simple Man,” is set to premiere at the hybrid virtual Sundance Film Festival next month.

E! News first reported the baby news Monday.