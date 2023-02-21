Advertisement
Madonna’s in on those face jokes and feeling ‘cute,’ weeks after Grammys backlash

A woman in a coat and tie, holding a riding crop in one hand and a microphone in the other
Madonna at the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Madonna is facing critics with what she says is a new look, weeks after catching heat for her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

The “Vogue” singer struck a pose for a portrait shared to Twitter on Monday. Wearing braids, a dark jacket, ripped jeans and a hat with the words “Spiritually Hungry” on it, Madge showed off a face that she said is an improvement from her controversial Grammys look.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she tweeted.

The singer, 64, shared even more photos on her Instagram story Monday.

On Feb. 5 at the Grammys, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker introduced “Unholy” singers Kim Petras and Sam Smith with a moving speech that celebrated fellow “troublemaker” and “rebel” artists. But some viewers kept their attention on the singer’s face, which they allege has undergone cosmetic surgery.

After comments about her face made the internet rounds, Madonna spoke out against the criticism in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 7.

“Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.”

Some of her social media followers accused Madonna of perpetrating her “own ageist agenda,” while others voiced support. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova supported the singer for prompting a discussion about “our cultural and societal biases and judgments.”

In her Instagram post, Madonna said she’s long faced backlash from critics but has continued to move past it.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life,” she wrote. “Bow down b—!”

In July, Madonna will launch her latest world tour, “Madonna: The Celebration,” which will highlight four decades of her music. She’ll travel across the United States, U.K. and Europe with a stop at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

