Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma feel fans’ ‘overwhelming’ love amid engagement news

Two blond women, one in a shimmering gold suit and another in a green dress and big black belt, stand in front of a backdrop
Rebel Wilson, right, and Ramona Agruma, pictured in Dubai on Jan. 21, 2023, are engaged to be married.
(Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
It’s all love for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who will soon head down the aisle.

Days after announcing her proposal to clothing and jewelry designer Agruma, Wilson shared thanks to fans and friends. Among the Hollywood figures spreading love in the comments section of Wilson’s Instagram post about the proposal were Paris Hilton, Simu Liu, Octavia Spencer, Chris Colfer and Alison Brie.

“Thank you for all the ENGAGEMENT love! it’s overwhelming,” she wrote in an Instagram story posted Tuesday, the Blast reported.

The “Pitch Perfect” and “Isn’t It Romantic” star announced her engagement to Agruma on Monday with a set of Instagram photos taken at Disneyland.

“We said YES! 💗💗,” Wilson wrote in her caption, which also thanked Tiffany & Co., Disney chief executive Bob Iger and Disney Weddings for coordinating the special moment. In one picture, Wilson and Arguma share a kiss and show off their rings. In another, they both kneel on flower petals.

The engagement comes less than a year after Wilson made her relationship with Agruma public in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the actor wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

If hearing about Wilson and Agruma’s engagement brings a sense of déja vu, it’s most likely because proposal rumors surfaced in November.

Wilson promptly shut down those rumors, and instead announced that she is a mother.

The “Senior Year” star welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, in November.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” Wilson said in an Instagram post. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

