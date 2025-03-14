Normani is engaged to D.K. Metcalf and matchmakers Ciara and Russell Wilson are thrilled

Wedding bells will be ringing for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and singer Normani now that he has popped the question. The two met in 2022.

Normani and D.K. Metcalf are engaged, the newly minted Pittsburgh Steeler announced Thursday.

“Hold that rock up, baby,” he said to the R&B singer, who was off camera during his introductory news conference.

Metcalf popped the question in Houston where both of their families were together.

“It was my sister’s spring break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with a ring,” he said before letting loose with the biggest smile.

Normani, 28, and Metcalf, 27, were introduced to each other in 2022 by singer Ciara, wife of NFL player Russell Wilson. Wilson was Metcalf’s quarterback on the Seattle Seahawks from 2019 to 2022. The two men will play on the same team again now that they’re both with the Steelers.

Ciara posted video late Thursday showing a peek at a Facetime exchange between the couples where Fifth Harmony alum Normani was showing off her ring.

“@RussellWilson and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago ..love was truly in the air!,” Ciara wrote. “Now yall gon be booed up forever!! This was the best news! @DK Metcalf @Normani we love yall so much!

A representative for Normani did not respond immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.