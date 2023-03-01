Advertisement
Jena Malone says ‘Hunger Games’ co-worker sexually assaulted her: ‘a traumatic event’

A woman with short blonde hair poses in a sparkling gold jumpsuit
Jena Malone, seen at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, is alleging she was sexually assaulted while working on “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Jena Malone has been dealing with a “swirling mix of emotions” since wrapping the 2015 film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.” That’s because she says she was sexually assaulted by someone who also worked on the movie.

The “Consecration” star shared a photo of herself in the French countryside Tuesday on Instagram, noting in her caption that the snapshot was taken when she “was going through a bad break up and was also sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with.”

“I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play,” she wrote. “A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess.”

Representatives for “Hunger Games” studio Lionsgate did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

In 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the second film in the series, Malone made her debut as the confident and vicious killer Johanna Mason. She returned in 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” and 2015’s “Mockingjay — Part 2.” The films were adapted from Suzanne Collins’ hit YA book series.

Malone, who did not name her alleged abuser, wrote about healing from the assault and learning “how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

The “Neon Demon” actor continued: “It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

She concluded her post musing on the “slow and non linear” process of healing from abuse, and voiced support for survivors of sexual assault.

“I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

