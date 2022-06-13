Post Malone says his fiancee just had a baby. Oh, and he writes 60% of his songs on the toilet.

Post Malone has welcomed his first daughter.

While appearing on the Howard Stern show Monday morning, the “Circles” singer casually mentioned kissing his “baby girl” after waking up at 2:30 p.m., prompting Stern to ask who he was talking about.

“Wait — baby girl, you’re referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?” Stern asked.

“Nah, that’s my daughter,” Malone replied.

Stern mentioned how Malone had “kept that quiet.”. Malone, real name Austin Post, had only last month revealed that his girlfriend was pregnant.

Malone went on to describe his typical day of playing shooter game “Apex Legends,” looking at “Magic: The Gathering” cards — and spending an abnormally long time on the toilet.

“I’d say about 30% of my albums have been written on the” toilet, he said. “But 60% of lyrics have been written” there.

An incredulous Stern continued to ask about the process while warning Malone of the dangers of hemorrhoids. Eventually, Stern asked what Malone’s partner thinks of him locking himself in the bathroom for hours, prompting another big reveal.

Advertisement

“Is this your girlfriend or your fiancée at this point?” Stern asked.

“She’s my fiancée,” Malone said.

Malone didn’t provide details about the engagement or when his daughter was born or her name.

Earlier in June, Malone described his excitement about being a prospective father in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere,” he said. “It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it.”

Monday morning, Malone announced he’ll be hitting the road with Roddy Ricch on the “Twelve Carat” tour in support of his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific time.