Reality star Chrisean Rock charged, sued after alleged assault at L.A. club

Chrisean Rock attends a party in Los Angeles in November. The rapper is facing a lawsuit after an alleged assault.

Reality TV personality and rapper Chrisean Rock was sued Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man backstage at a Los Angeles show, then using a homophobic slur, according to court papers reviewed by The Times.

The rapper, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday after she was accused of punching a man in the face, breaking two of his teeth.

According to the lawsuit, Malone was upset and talking to a man named James Wright backstage after a Tamar Braxton performance on Nov. 10 at the Novo, a club on Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. Malone thought she was supposed to rap during the show, but Wright believed she was only supposed to take part in a dance performance at the end of the show.

Advertisement

Malone, who starred in the Zeus Network reality show “Baddies,” became upset with Wright and struck him several times in the face, according to the lawsuit. She was wearing rings at the time, the suit claims.

“She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night,” said Wright’s attorney, Kevin Anderson. “She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.”

Anderson said that Braxton was in the room when the assault occurred.

As Malone was being pulled out of the dressing room where the alleged assault occurred, she used a homophobic slur to describe Wright and said she would hit him again, according to the lawsuit.

Wright went to the hospital afterward with two broken teeth and cuts on his face, the suit says.

The date of the incident is the same as that listed in a criminal case filed in January against Malone in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing her of assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Malone is also known for dating the rapper Blueface. The two have a baby together.

Malone could not immediately be reached for comment.