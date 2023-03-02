Advertisement
Harry and Meghan are asked to vacate their home in England, in a further royal rift

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, attend the Invictus Games in The Hague in April.
(Peter Dejong / Associated Press)
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON — 

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun tabloid reported that Charles started the eviction process Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare.”

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

Disclosures that Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced that the couple had repaid about $3.2 million in taxpayer money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

